IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6,029.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 109.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 292.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 201,922 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ICAP upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

