IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.87. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.