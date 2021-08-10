IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $475,713. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

