IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IGIFF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.44.

IGIFF stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

