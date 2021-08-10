Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

