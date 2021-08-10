ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

ICCC stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

