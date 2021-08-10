ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 16,221 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the typical volume of 1,195 call options.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 120,770 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,694,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

