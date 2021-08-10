Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$29.50 on Friday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$17.20 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.92.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.