Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$29.50 on Friday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$17.20 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.92.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

