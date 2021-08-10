Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. 25,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $2,787,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.