Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ INBX traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 185,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,414. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

