Injective Protocol (INJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.90 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $286.31 million and approximately $45.90 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.77 or 0.00019118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.97 or 0.00865579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00108481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00041362 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

