Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0010

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $448,113.12 and approximately $402.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

