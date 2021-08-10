Ink Protocol Hits Market Cap of $692,948.97 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $692,948.97 and approximately $494.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00845428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00107456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041503 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.