Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 1,177.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.