Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,125,703. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

