Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 27,001 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 27,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling purchased 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling bought 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling purchased 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

On Monday, July 5th, Karl Siegling purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$5,440.00 ($3,885.71).

On Thursday, July 1st, Karl Siegling bought 10,462 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$11,330.35 ($8,093.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

