Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.51. 733,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,565. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

