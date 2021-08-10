Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.68. 2,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

