Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells 7,466 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Corning by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Corning by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

