Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

