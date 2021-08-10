Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $192.71 and last traded at $193.00. Approximately 1,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

