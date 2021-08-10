Insula 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,084.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $783,621.49 and approximately $2,084.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insula has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00331941 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.02 or 0.00974614 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

