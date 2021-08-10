Insulet Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

PODD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD opened at $286.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet has a one year low of $192.98 and a one year high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,205.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

