Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Intel also posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 506,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

