Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.32 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

