International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

IP traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,843. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

