International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,882. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $446.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

