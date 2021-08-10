Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.11.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.49 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.24. 66,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.19.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

