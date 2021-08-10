Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report $30.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.62 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.80 million to $119.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 75,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,830. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $930.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

