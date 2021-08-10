IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,236. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of -531.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IntriCon by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

