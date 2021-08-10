Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Director Baiju R. Shah Sells 6,948 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 178,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $291.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter worth $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

