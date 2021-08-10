Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12.

