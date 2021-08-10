Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stake Decreased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

