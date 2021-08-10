Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $368.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

