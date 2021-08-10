Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

