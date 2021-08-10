Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Halliburton (HAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.80.

7/21/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.53.

7/9/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. 27,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.86. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

