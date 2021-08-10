Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Halliburton (HAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) in the last few weeks:
- 8/5/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.80.
- 7/21/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.53.
- 7/9/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. 27,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.86. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
