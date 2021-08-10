Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tourmaline Oil (TOU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) recently:

7/30/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

7/29/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.50 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00.

7/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.50 to C$40.00.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$36.18.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,005 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.