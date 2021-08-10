Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

7/28/2021 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $169.00 to $158.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/14/2021 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

PII stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

