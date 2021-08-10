Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Visteon (VC)

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

7/30/2021 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

7/15/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.72. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

