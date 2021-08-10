Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 107,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,043,652 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $14.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

