Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 11,675 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,314% compared to the average volume of 342 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.06. 868,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,290. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.