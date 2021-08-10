Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITIC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Investors Title by 77.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 445.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $185.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $128.01 and a 1-year high of $194.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

