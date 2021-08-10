Invst LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.58. 76,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,493. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.25 and a 52-week high of $263.46. The company has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

