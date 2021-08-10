Invst LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.20. 38,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.55.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.