Invst LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invst LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 248,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.15.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

