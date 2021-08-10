Invst LLC Has $37.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

