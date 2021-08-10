Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.21.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

