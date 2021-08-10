IP Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.48 (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IPO opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. IP Group has a one year low of GBX 69.20 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.29.

Get IP Group alerts:

IPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Aedhmar Hynes acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £24,360 ($31,826.50). Also, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.