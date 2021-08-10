IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $192.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.07.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP opened at $177.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.56. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.