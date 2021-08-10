Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,983 shares of company stock worth $1,494,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

